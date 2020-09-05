Sept. 5 Face of the Day: Hercules the chinchilla

Hercules is a little critter that recently made history at Midlands Humane Society.
Hercules is a 3-year-old chinchilla, which are crepuscular rodents native to South America. He was brought in as an owner surrender last week, and he is currently awaiting his forever home.
Yes, Midlands isn’t just a facility for just cats and dogs, as the shelter has seen a number of various small pets come through its doors. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said they have had rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, ferrets, parakeets, various reptiles and more available for adoption. However, Hercules is the first-ever chinchilla to be out on their adoption floor.
Friday morning, shelter staff delighted in the little guy’s antics as he sped around a hamster wheel and put his paws up on his enclosure to beg for treats. Hercules’ adoption fee is $75.
In other shelter news, Nelson said Midlands had a great time last weekend as they held the annual Wags & Wheels Car Show outside Thunderbowl on Sunday. She said they had many new car entries, which led to a new batch of trophy winners this year.
Nelson said the beautiful weather was icing on the cake as they enjoyed a solid turnout for their fundraiser. She said the dog, two puppies and two kittens available for adoption at the event were claimed almost instantly, which made the event even more exciting.
Nelson said the shelter has missed being able to hold public events during the COVID-19 era, so last weekend was a refreshing experience for them.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
