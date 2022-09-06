Sept. 6 Face of the Day: Alexa Denny

Alexa Denny is new to Council Bluffs, but she knows she’s found her home at Kirn Middle School.

Denny was born and raised in Wilcox, Arizona, a small town just outside the New Mexico border. She graduated Wilcox High School in 2010 and later moved to Tuscon, Arizona, where she lived and worked for about 11 years before moving to the Midwest with her family last fall.

Denny moved to Council Bluffs last October with her family in order to be closer to her brother who is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, located in Bellevue, Nebraska. She lives here with her son, Henry, who turns 2 next month.

She took a job in the front office at Kirn Middle School last year, and she is just getting started with the 2022-23 school year at Kirn. Denny said it’s been a great time at Kirn so far, and that both the staff and students keep her coming back each day. Fresh into the new school year, she said it’s been exciting kicking off another year of learning.

Outside of work, Denny said she loves spending time with her family. She is an avid hiker and is still getting to know the trails in the area. She also enjoys crossing the river to visit Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium with her son. They had a fun summer, and now Denny is enjoying working with the students and families at Kirn.