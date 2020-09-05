Sept. 6 Face of the Day: Amy Lake

Amy Lake is moving into her very own home soon thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs.
Lake, 43, is a Council Bluffs native and a member of Lewis Central High School’s Class of 1995. She went to college for a bit and worked for Oriental Trading Company before taking a medical records position with Metro OB-GYN, where she’s been for the 13 past years.
Lake has a 10-year-old son, Brody, who is a fifth-grader at her alma mater, Titan Hill Intermediate School. He’s an active lad, participating in karate, swimming and the Cub Scouts. He recently achieved the rank of black belt in karate, and Lake said she’s very proud of his dedication to the art.
It’s been a couple of years in the making, but Lake is seeing the light at the end of tunnel as she prepares to take ownership of her new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. She said a few years ago a coworker was filling out an application for Habitat’s home ownership program and recommended that she do the same. She did.
She qualified for the program and started working her required sweat equity hours and taking homeowner education classes in 2017.
According to Habitat for Humanity, “sweat equity is a new homeowner investing in their home or one for another family. It’s not a form of payment, but an opportunity to work alongside volunteers who give their time to bring to life a family’s dream of owning a home.”
Since Lake works full-time day shifts, she didn’t have much time to put in hours working on her home, so she put many of her hours in working at the Habitat ReStore in Council Bluffs. She said she worked with some great people and got some good ideas for home projects during her 400 equity hours. Lake said she’s very grateful for the opportunity to own a solid, safe and affordable home for her and her son.
“It’s getting really exciting,” she said. “We’re both so ready.”
In other Habitat news, the Council Bluffs office is gearing up for its annual “Building a Foundation” fundraising drive, which takes place from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. This year’s fundraiser will be held virtually, as the organization didn’t want to hold an in-person gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be an online auction that will run the duration of the event, ending at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10.
In lieu of the live event admission sales, Habitat is selling raffle chances for $25 a piece, which also comes with the honorary title of Habitat Home Builder. More information and the auction page can be found at bidpal.net/habitatcb, and event updates can be found on the organization’s Facebook page by searching @habitatcouncilbluffs or their website at habitatcb.org.
