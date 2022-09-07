Sept. 7 Face of the Day: Frankie

Frankie ain’t nothing but a hound dog, and she’s crying for her forever home.

Frankie is a 6-month-old female hound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. Shelter staff members say she came to the shelter as a stray and she was quite nervous at first. But, after getting some love and attention, she’s showing her true puppy playfulness. She is wary of new people, so potential owners should be ready to work with her as she warms up to her new living situation.

Her adoption fee is $300, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands has a lot of animals on-hand and they’re holding an ongoing sale to help free up some kennel space. All cats over 1 who have been at the shelter for more than a month are only $35. Dogs that meet the same numbers are $50. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.