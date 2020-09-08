Sept. 8 Face of the Day: Andrew Sobbing

Farmers Market Council Bluffs doesn’t start without Andrew Sobbing.
Andrew, 7, lives in Council Bluffs and is currently a home schooled second-grader. His dad, Alvin, said he normally attends Rue Elementary School, but COVID-19 concerns led him to keeping him home for the school year. Sobbing is a new, but familiar, face at Farmers Market Council Bluffs, which is hosted by The 712 Initiative and operates on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park every Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. through the end of the month.
His family runs Sown Local, a Malvern-based produce seller. It’s been operated by his dad Alvin’s son-in-law, Jeremy Davis, since 2008 when Alvin retired from farming. Sown Local is no stranger to the farmers market scene, but this is their first year selling goods at Farmers Market Council Bluffs.
The young Sobbing boy has made his mark at the market this year, kicking every week off with a bang. Jeff Snow, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said Sobbing has started a tradition in which he runs up and down First Avenue with a large bell at 4:30 every week, letting people know the farmers market is open for business.
Snow said he loves seeing Andrew’s energy and how it brightens the faces of shoppers each week. The Sobbing family has many generations of family farmers, and Alvin Sobbing said all of his kids have grown up ringing bells at farmers markets over the decades.
He said he has enjoyed seeing his kids and relatives take pride in their family business, saying they’ve all learned many life lessons about hard work and responsibility along the way.
