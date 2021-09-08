Sept. 8 Face of the Day: Caroline Peterson

Caroline Peterson can be seen cheering on the Falcons and Saintes this fall.

Peterson, who turns 16 next month, was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida, but her family moved to Council Bluffs when she was a fifth-grader to be closer to family. She is a part of a five-sibling unit, having an older brother named Sam, two older sisters named Gillian and Grace and a younger sister, Sophie.

Caroline Peterson is currently a sophomore at St. Albert High School and her younger sister is just behind her in eighth grade. With a little more than five years in the Midwest, Peterson said she’s enjoyed her time in southwest Iowa. She also said she feels right at home at St. Albert.

“It’s been really nice here, and it’s great to be close to family,” she said. “And here at school, it’s a close community. Everyone is friendly and knows each other.”

Peterson is active outside the classroom as a member of the Saintes cheerleading and soccer teams. It’s her first year cheerleading and she said it’s been a thrill to get the St. Albert crowd energized under the Friday night lights this football season, among other athletic events. She’s also eagerly awaiting the spring season to hit the pitch with her soccer sisters.