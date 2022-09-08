Sept. 8 Face of the Day: Penelope Almazan Nice

Penelope Almazan Nice is cruising through her fourth grade year.
Almazan Nice, 9, has been in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of her education. She started at Kreft Primary School and is now at Titan Hill Intermediate School as a fourth-grader. Titan Hill had an early out day Wednesday, and Almazan Nice was spotted on the playground with her pals as they had one of the last recess periods of the day. During a quick break from having fun in the sun, she mentioned she was having a great start to the school year so far. She is in teacher Sarah Nielsen’s classroom, and Almazan Nice said it’s been great to be under her tutelage in these first few weeks back to school.
Almazan Nice is back in the books, but she’s still thinking about her summer break adventures. At the top of her list is the cruise she took with her family during the Fourth of July weekend. Their trek led them through the Cayman Islands and Jamaica and finished up in Cozumel, Mexico. She said the scenery was gorgeous and the beaches and waters were a blast to have fun in. Almazan Nice said it’s a memory she won’t soon forget. She hopes to go on an equally-fun adventure soon, but for now she’s settling in for a fun year as a fourth-grader.