Sept. 8 Face of the Day: Penelope Almazan Nice

Almazan Nice, 9, has been in the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of her education. She started at Kreft Primary School and is now at Titan Hill Intermediate School as a fourth-grader. Titan Hill had an early out day Wednesday, and Almazan Nice was spotted on the playground with her pals as they had one of the last recess periods of the day. During a quick break from having fun in the sun, she mentioned she was having a great start to the school year so far. She is in teacher Sarah Nielsen’s classroom, and Almazan Nice said it’s been great to be under her tutelage in these first few weeks back to school.