Sept. 9 Face of the Day: Gracie Utz

Gracie Utz is having a busy, but fun, start to the school year. Utz, 12, is a Council Bluffs native and a seventh-grader at Heartland Christian School.

She’s been at Heartland Christian for the last three years after transferring over from the Council Bluffs Community School District. Her mom, Jennifer, substitute teaches for the school and her younger brother, Jacob, is a fifth-grader there.

Utz said it was an easy transition over to Heartland Chrisitian a few years ago, and she feels like it’s a second home for her.

“The people are like family here,” she said. “We’re all a big community here in the school, and I really like all the sports and activities here for us. It’s just a great place.”

Utz is keeping busy as the school year just started a few weeks back. She’s also a volleyball player, so her falls are always action-packed. Utz loves playing sports, not only for the friends she’s made over the years but also for the competition. She said she is looking forward to competing on a higher level when she moves on to high school in a couple of years.