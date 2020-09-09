Sept. 9 Face of the Day: John Urzendowski

John Urzendowski is here to get Council Bluffs pumped up about getting in shape.
Urzendowski, 33, is an Omaha native who spends a lot of time in Council Bluffs. He graduated from Omaha South Magnet High School in 2005 and later studied at Metropolitan Community College. He is a personal trainer with certifications from the American Council on Exercise and the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
Urzendowski can be seen leading classes at Renegade Bootcamp and Boxing, 19277 Conifer Lane, almost every day of the week. Urzendowski has been with the gym since its opening in April 2016. Since then, he’s seen the club grow in size and membership alike, as they’ve had to move locations three times to provide their growing client base adequate space.
He’s been training in Council Bluffs since 2012 and has built several lasting bonds with his clients.
“When you step into Renegade you feel like you’re a part of something bigger,” he said. “I don’t help anyone, they help me. They help me grow as a coach, an athlete, a father and a husband. It’s much deeper than just exercise.”
Urzendowski’s family has been evolving, as well. He recently celebrated his third wedding anniversary with his wife, Kasey, although the two have been together 10 years. Their 3-year-old daughter, Isley, is getting into dance and tumbling and their 2-year-old son, Solomon, is an energetic young guy who loves the zoo, splash pads and terrorizing his sister. Urzendowski said Solomon definitely takes after his father.
He said he couldn’t imagine life without his family. Being a camping family, they spent the summer going on several “micro vacations” to experience the great outdoors. They recently took trips to Snyder Bend Park near Sloan to visit friends, and also rented an Airbnb in Dunlap to hang out with family. Urzendowski also officiated a couple of weddings, a recent hobby of his, and did some bicycle repairs on the side.
Urzendowski said he is going into his ninth year of providing group exercise training. He said, like with many small businesses, especially gyms, the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough. However, he said Renegade has been fortunate to survive and is doing everything it can to keep their clients safe while working out.
“It’s been an adjustment for sure,” he said. “But we’re chugging along, making things work.”
More information about Renegade Bootcamp and Boxing and the class schedules can be found at renegadecb.com and their Facebook page.
