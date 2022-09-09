Smelser takes southwest Iowa passengers where they need to go

Max Smelser will never steer you wrong.

He drives buses for Southwest Iowa Transit Agency.

Smelser covers a VODEC route and other transportation needs around Council Bluffs. He usually drives an 18-passenger bus but may occasionally pilot a 25-passenger vehicle. While most of his work is local, he has driven patients who received care at metro-area hospitals as far as Sioux City and Des Moines.

“I enjoy it — picking up people, helping all the seniors, the young people,” he said.

Smelser, 77, started driving for SWITA about 10 years ago after retiring from Omaha Standard, where he worked for more than 40 years.

“I started out as a welder, worked up to lead man,” he said. “Then I became a supervisor, then a plant manager.”

Eventually, he earned the title of vice president of operations, Smelser said.

“That was a good company to work for,” he said. “SWITA’s a good company to work for, too.”

Smelser was born in Omaha, but his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was 10. He attended Roosevelt School. He did not attend high school but later got his GED. In his younger days, he competed in a couple demolition derbies at the old Playland Park.

Smelser and his wife, Autumn, have been married for almost 57 years. They have two sons, one daughter and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren — all of whom live in the local area.

SWITA, southwest Iowa’s public transportation system, is overseen by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council and serves eight counties in southwest Iowa. The agency has work routes they cover to transport workers to OSI Foods and other large employers. In addition, it provides taxi service in Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah.

The agency’s Connections program offers elderly and disabled people rides to medical appointments for the flat rate of $2.50. Buses are equipped with lifts and wheelchair anchors, and one personal care attendant can ride free. SWITA also provides transportation to workplaces, schools and stores. Some of the agency’s programs receive federal funding and are bound by federal regulations.