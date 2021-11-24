Thanksgiving Face of the Day: Lila Conant

Lila Conant is already taking on leadership roles as a high school freshman.

Conant, 14, was born in central China, but moved to Council Bluffs when she was adopted at the age of 2 by Chrissy and Gerry Conant. She is a freshman at Abraham Lincoln High School and her sister, Grace, is a senior there.

Lila Conant said her first year of high school is going well, and she is keeping busy with classes and duties as a cadet in Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Unit IA-951. Conant said being a part of JROTC has not only helped teach her about discipline, team work and responsibility, but it also has provided her with opportunities to help others.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Conant and other cadets help tutor their peers at AL in a number of subjects. Following high school, Conant said she wants to study to become a nurse practitioner. She said she had to spend about half of a year in the hospital when she moved over from China and while she doesn’t remember the experience, she feels the call to pursue a career where she, too, can helps others get back on their feet.

Conant has a lot of time to decide where she wants to go for college, but she said she wants to stay in Iowa with family. Conant wishes JROTC Unit IA-951, Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs a happy, warm Thanksgiving.

-- Joe Shearer