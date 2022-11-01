Fairview Cemetery sees leadership changes Hailey Stolze Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 1 of 4 Related to this story Most Popular Des Moines Public Schools investigates incident after Hoover, Thomas Jefferson football game Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Frid… PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs show grit, head to state for first time DENISON - Grit. PHOTOS: Riverside volleyball wins regional championship, earns first state berth PREP FOOTBALL: Titans beat Bulldogs in 4A playoff opener Titan quarterback Braylon Kammrad threw six touchdown passes to lead Lewis Central to a 60-7 win over Le Mars on Friday night in a Class 4A fi… PREP FOOTBALL: AHSTW one way away from dome appearance AHSTW clinched a spot in the state quarterfinals on Friday, defeating Corning Southwest Valley 35-14. This is the second time this year that A… Council Bluffs principal one of three in metro honored by Lozier Foundation A Council Bluffs principal has been named a Metro Area Lozier Foundation Outstanding Principal. FOOTBALL: Boganowski makes plays in all 3 phases as Gretna avoids shock playoff upset Lincoln Southeast’s defense was tough to break through, but Gretna senior Tyson Boganowski made big plays in all three phases as the Dragons a… Radio host Larry Elder, Gov. Reynolds among speakers at county GOP's annual dinner Conservative talk radio host and author Larry Elder will be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner… Missing 4-year-old Fairbank boy found dead in pond A 4-year-old boy who went missing from a home south of Fairbank was found dead late Friday night in a neighbor's pond. PHOTOS: Tricks, treats, family fun at YMCA's "Halloween Spooktacular"