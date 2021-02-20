 Skip to main content
Feb. 20 scoreboard
Feb. 20 scoreboard

Women's college basketball

IWCC 90, DMACC 57

Prep girls basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 18

4A Region 1 Quarterfinal

Lewis Central 65, Carroll 46

Friday, Feb. 19

2A – Region 5 Semifinal

AHSTW 59, Mount Ayr 29

1A – Region 4 Semifinal

St. Albert 48 Logan-Magnolia 37

2A – Region 8 Semifinal

Treynor 63, West Monona 46

2A – Region 8

Underwood 48, South O’Brien 45

Saturday, Feb. 20

4A – Region 1 Semifinal

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 5A – Region 2 Semifinal

Abraham Lincoln at Indianola, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Class 2A – Region 5 Championship

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley at Atlantic High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Region 4 Championship

St. Albert vs. Kingsley-Pierson at Denison High School, 7 p.m.

Class 2A – Region 8 Championship

Underwood vs. Treynor at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.

Prep boys basketball

Thursday, Feb. 18

Dowling Catholic 66, A.L. 62

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

2A Substate 8 – Second Round

AHSTW 65, Clarinda 44

2A Substate 8 – Second Round

Treynor 80, Red Oak 44

1A Substate 7 – Second Round

Riverside 41, CAM 40

1A Substate 8 – Second Round

St. Albert 58, Woodbine 51

1A Substate 7 – Second Round

Tri-Center 75, Sidney 43

Saturday, Feb. 20

A.L. 61, Millard West 57

Monday, Feb. 22

Class 3A – Substate 8 First Round

Clarke at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 4A – Substate 1 First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Class 4A – Substate 7 First Round

Lewis Central at Urbandale, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Class 2A – Substate 8 Semifinal

Treynor at AHSTW at Abraham Lincoln High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Substate 8 Semifinal

St. Albert vs. West Harrison at Lewis Central High School, 7 p.m.

Class 1A – Substate 7 Semifinal

Riverside vs. Tri-Center at Red Oak Jr.-Sr. High School, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Class 4A – Substate 1 Second Round

Thomas Jefferson OR Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Saturday, Feb. 20

Des Moines Area at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.

College volleyball

Sunday, Feb. 21

Iowa Western at Hawkeye (Waterloo), 1 p.m.

College bowling

Saturday, Feb. 20

Iowa Western men and women at Golden Eagle Invite in Rockford, Illinois, 9 a.m.

Sports odds

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Boston 2½ (233) at NEW ORLEANS

at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

at ORLANDO 1 (210½) Detroit

Oklahoma City 2 (OFF) at CLEVELAND

at NEW YORK 2½ (215½) Minnesota

Denver 3 (230) at ATLANTA

at LA CLIPPERS 5 (240) Brooklyn

at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Rhode Island 9 at GEORGE WASHINGTON

at NIAGARA OFF Siena

at OHIO STATE 1 Michigan

at HOUSTON 14 Cincinnati

at COASTAL CAROLINA 7 Georgia Southern

at QUINNIPIAC OFF Rider

at TEMPLE 2 South Florida

at RUTGERS 4½ Maryland

at SOUTH DAKOTA OFF Oral Roberts

at ST. BONAVENTURE 3½ Davidson

UNLV 13½ at SAN JOSE ST.

at DRAKE 13 Evansville

UALR 4 at LOUISIANA-MONROE

at IOWA 11½ Penn St.

at S. ILLINOIS 1 Valparaiso

UTEP 1 at FAU

Wisconsin 6 at NORTHWESTERN

at XAVIER 8½ Butler

at BALL ST. 7 W. Michigan

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at BOSTON -190 Philadelphia +175

at OTTAWA OFF Montreal OFF

at VANCOUVER -113 Winnipeg +103

at WASHINGTON OFF New Jersey OFF

