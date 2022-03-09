Forecast: Here comes the snow

Prepare for snow.

The Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes in the Council Bluffs metro area could be dicey, with snow expected to start falling Wednesday afternoon before letting up around noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecast calls for a 50% chance of snow during the afternoon Wednesday, which increases to an 80% chance in the evening before a 50% before noon on Thursday.

Meteorologist Becky Kern said to expect, “Light snow starting Wednesday afternoon. And really increasing as we get into the evening hours and into the overnight hours.”

The weather service’s forecast range for the area is 2 to 6 inches, Kern said.

“People tend to focus on that high amount. If we went with one absolute value, we’d go with 3 inches,” she said, noting the weather models expect higher snowfall south of the metro. “If things move north, it could be higher locally.”

She advised anyone traveling from there area south, including along Interstate 29 toward Kansas City, to prepare for rough travels.

The high today is around 31, with wind speeds up to 17 mph possible. The evening low is around 16. Thursday’s high is around 26, with a low around 13.

Friday brings a high around 27, before dropping to a low of 4, with single digit temps extending into Saturday morning before climbing to 34.

“We’ll get pretty chilly,” Kern said.

Sunday is the closest day on the horizon for a reprieve from the cold, with the high around 56. Tuesday brings a high around 66.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Wednesday night: Snow. Low around 16. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

