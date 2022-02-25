Forecast: Light at the end of cold tunnel

It’s the coldest day forecast for the next week or so.

Area temperatures are expected to stay cold Friday with highs reaching the upper 20s before jumping up substantially to the 40s for Saturday as the weather pattern transitions, reads the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 25, according to the weather service.

Rather quiet conditions will be in place, said the forecast discussion. A north northwest wind will become light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 13. A calm wind becomes south in the evening.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 25. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.