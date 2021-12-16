Forecast: Mild Thursday after storms

After Wednesday’s storms wreaked havoc in the area, expect cooler temps with lighter wind today.

The high is around 43, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will be in the 30s in the morning. Wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with some gusts as high as 21 mph. Considerably lower than Wednesday evening’s winds in the 70-80 mph range.

The low tonight is around 29, with light winds.

Friday brings a high around 42, before things start to cool off, albeit briefly. The low Friday night is around 27, with Saturday’s high around 26.

The high on Sunday is around 41, with a low around 28.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.