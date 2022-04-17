Forecast: Rain and snow in the area this morning

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some snow and rain early this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

A 40% chance of rain and snow is possible with highs in the mid 40s. Throughout the day southeast winds may gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 30.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

