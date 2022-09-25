Forecast: Sunny skies continue in Council Bluffs

Temps will be in the mid 70s today with sunny skies.

Northwest winds move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

Overnight, temps will drop into the 40s with northwest winds.

Sunny skies continue on Monday with a high of 71.

The upcoming forecast according to the national weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.