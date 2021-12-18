Forecast: Warmer today, high winds from gusts possible

Temperatures in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area warm up into the upper 30s today, compared to Saturday high of 25.

South winds may gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 25.

To start the week, Monday will have a high of 35.

Read more about the weather on Page A5.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 47.

