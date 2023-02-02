Artist Tom Friedman's "Looking Up" installation and Belles' Play Garden are seen in the background as hundreds of Canada geese gather on the lawn at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL
Artist Mark di Suvero's "Big Mo" installation stands tall in the background as hundreds of Canada geese gather on the lawn at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL
The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge stands in the background as hundreds of Canada geese gather on the lawn at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL
Artist Mark di Suvero's "Big Mo" installation stands tall in the background as hundreds of Canada geese gather on the lawn at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Artist Tom Friedman's "Looking Up" installation and Belles' Play Garden are seen in the background as hundreds of Canada geese gather on the lawn at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.