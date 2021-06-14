Former Iowa DHS director files wrongful termination lawsuit

DES MOINES — A former state agency director is seeking his day in court, alleging he was wrongly terminated by Gov. Kim Reynolds and her staff in June 2019 for questioning the legality of using federal Medicaid funds in a salary dispute he sought to disclose to the Attorney General’s Office.

Jerry Foxhoven, who served as Reynolds’ director of the Iowa Department of Human Services for two years, has filed a lawsuit in Polk County District Court seeking financial damages for his wrongful discharge in violation of public policy that he claims occurred “because he refused to engage in illegal activity” that amounted to “committing Medicaid fraud and misuse of federal monies.”

The lawsuit filed against Reynolds, her chief of staff Sara Craig Gongol and former legal counsel Sam Langholz contends a dispute arose over the continued DHS funding of a staff position within the governor's office that Foxhoven felt no longer fit the purpose under which the arrangement was originally made.

Foxhoven said he questioned the legality of the ongoing agreement, and stated he wanted an opinion from the Iowa Attorney General's Office. Reynolds' staff requested his resignation before he could ask for that legal advice.