Fred L. Clark, age 101, passed away on June 10, 2023, in Council Bluffs.

He was loved for his generous spirit of helping people and his playful sense of orneriness. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1946. He worked for the Council Bluffs Water Works for 35 years, plus assisted his wife with two family-owned businesses: Helen's Grocery Store and Helen's Tax Service.

Fred was born on October 12, 1921, in Mondamin, Iowa, to William Henry Clark and Cora Mae Clark (Jobe). He married Helen Ferris on June 6, 1942. They were married for 78 years, making them one of the longest married couples in Iowa. Together they raised four children. They spent their retirement years in Arizona, where they enjoyed many friends. Fred was a member of First Baptist Church, in Council Bluffs, for nearly 60 years.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Helen.

He is survived by daughters, Sherry Pike (Jim), Corky Dishong (Ed), Candy Clark (Steve Srb); and son, Fred Clark II (Melanie); nine grandchildren; 13 greatgrandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service is 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15th, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to EveryStep Hospice Care, a non-profit organization, in Iowa, offering special support for Veterans.