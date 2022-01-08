Friday night scoreboard

AHSTW 42 Tri-Center 24- The Lady Vikes snapped a three-game skid on Friday night as they handed Tri-Center its fourth straight defeat.

Logan-Magnolia 33 Riverside 16- The Panthers defeated the Bulldogs in a low-scoring conference game in Oakland on Friday night. Riverside scored just eight points through the first three quarters of the game.

Glenwood 67 Shenandoah 52- The Rams outscored the Fillies 21-8 in the second quarter to create a double-digit lead by halftime. From that point on the Rams fended off the Fillies for the rest of the game.

AHSTW 62 Tri-Center 54- The Vikings built an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter and the Trojans were never able to close the gap from that point onward. The Vikings with the win improved to 8-0.

Glenwood 86 Shenandoah 36- Four Ram players scored in double figures to trample the Mustangs on Friday night in Glenwood. The Rams outscored the Mustangs 42-12 in the second half.

Riverside 51 Logan-Magnolia 36- Sophomore Grady Jeppesen scored 30 points to help the Bulldogs top the Panthers in Oakland.