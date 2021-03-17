 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle
0 comments
top story

More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle

20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_1

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5K fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.

See more photos from Saturday’s event at NonpareilOnline.com.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_2

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_3

Polka Police perform during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_5

Sgt. Squeezebox with Polka Police raises a beer to the air as the band performs during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_6

Iowa Western Community College cheerleaders hype up runners and walkers as they take off from the starting line during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_4

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_7

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_8

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_9

A wave of runners and walkers takes off from the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
20210314_new_shamrockshuffle_10

Two festively-dressed runners jog along the 100 Block during the annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5k fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once. Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations with The 712 Initiative, said that more than 350 people signed up ahead of time and several people paid for the run that morning, as well.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's
Featured

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's

  • Updated

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.

+4
PHOTOS: Local bank buys out Girl Scout cookie booth
Featured

PHOTOS: Local bank buys out Girl Scout cookie booth

TS Bank teamed up with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Troop 40341 by donating $600 to buy out the remaining booth cookies for a “fun surprise." TS Bank employees then delivered the $600 worth of cookies to school teachers and healthcare professionals in the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert