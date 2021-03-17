More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.