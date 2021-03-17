More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
TS Bank teamed up with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Troop 40341 by donating $600 to buy out the remaining booth cookies for a “fun surprise." TS Bank employees then delivered the $600 worth of cookies to school teachers and healthcare professionals in the area.
Elks Lodge 531 members made donations to Mohm's Place and the Micah House homeless shelters on Tuesday. The donations were made possible thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s Gratitude Grants program.