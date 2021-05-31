 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: A good day at market
0 comments
top story

Photos: A good day at market

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210529_new_farmersmarket_5

Shoppers check out the dozens of vendors along First Avenue during Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
20210529_new_farmersmarket_6

Donna Brahms with 3 Bee Farms helps some customers with sunflower plants outside Bayliss Park during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
20210529_new_farmersmarket_4

Green onions are put out for sale during Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
20210529_new_farmersmarket_3

Omaha-based singer-songwriter Charlie Alley performs at Bayliss Park during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
20210529_new_farmersmarket_2

Shoppers check out the dozens of vendors along First Avenue during Farmers Market Council Bluffs outside Bayliss Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
20210529_new_farmersmarket_1

Donna Brahms with 3 Bee Farms, second from right, helps some customers with sunflower plants outside Bayliss Park during Farmers Market Council Bluffs on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The market runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service
Featured

Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service

  • Updated

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. 

+4
Photos: Finding produce at the River City Farmers Market
Featured

Photos: Finding produce at the River City Farmers Market

The River City Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert