Photos: A good day at market

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year.