 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: A visit with the Easter Bunny
0 comments
top story

Photos: A visit with the Easter Bunny

  • 0
20210330_new_easterbunny_7

The Conaway family poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter. From left seated, Kailey; Xander, 3; Kinzlee, 5; Ozbourn, 2 weeks; Cody; and Juniper, 1.
20210330_new_easterbunny_9

Addison Bellows, 2, left, dons bunny ears as she waits in line to meet the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_1

Morgan Kieffer of Omaha, 2, center, poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_2

Rachel Chatterton and her kids, from left at bottom, Corbin, 5, and twins Zoey and Tucker, 21 months, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_3

Morgan Kieffer of Omaha, 2, shows off her possum plush toy to the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. He’ll be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_5

From left, Adison Bowers, 11; Paul Hinsley, 6; Chevee Riley, 8; and Briley Bowers, 11; pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_6

Kayden Salin, 4, poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_8

Cayden Neighbors, 10, right, and his cousin, Emersyn Lopez-Thompson, 9 months, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
20210330_new_easterbunny_10

Kinsley Mobley, 2, left, and her sister, Addalyn, 4, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The big, white bunny will return to Bass Pro Shops to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+20
More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle
Featured

More photos added: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle

  • Updated

The annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5K fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, was held on Saturday. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once.

+10
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's
Featured

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's

  • Updated

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert