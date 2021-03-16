PHOTOS and VIDEO: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's

The annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5K fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, was held on Saturday. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once.