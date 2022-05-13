PHOTOS: Annual ag cookout in Bayliss Park

Noelle Bracker, 2, center, enjoys lunch at Bayliss Park with her mom, Erica, left, and dad, John, right, during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.