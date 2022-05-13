 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
AG COOKOUT

PHOTOS: Annual ag cookout in Bayliss Park

  • Updated
  • 0
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p1

Flames erupt as Adam Thien, right, and Matt Saar, at left, grill burgers and steaks at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p2

Joryn Sandau, 2, walks past a hamburger sign at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p3

Guests enjoy lunch at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p4

John Bracker, left, and his daughter, Noelle, 2, enjoy lunch at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p5

Guests enjoy lunch at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p6

A flame-kissed burger is flipped at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p7

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber waves to familiar faces at Bayliss Park during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p8

Rep. Brent Siegrist, left, and Mary Ann Hanusa, who is running for state auditor, right, add condiments to their burgers during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout at Bayliss Park on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
051422-cbn-news-ag-cookout-p9

Noelle Bracker, 2, center, enjoys lunch at Bayliss Park with her mom, Erica, left, and dad, John, right, during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee's annual scholarship cookout on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rick Killion with the committee said that the funds raised at the annual luncheon, which is part of the Celebrate CB festivities, go toward scholarships for area high school seniors looking to pursue careers in agriculture. Celebrate CB wraps up this weekend with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. today and the carnival running at Bayliss Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert