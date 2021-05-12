Photos: Burgers for Blue event offers a meal to local law enforcement

Support Local Journalism
The River City Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.
