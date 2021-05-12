 Skip to main content
Photos: Burgers for Blue event offers a meal to local law enforcement
20210512_new_burgersforblue_6

Retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Pat Morgan, third from left, and other Lodge members hand to-go orders to some Council Bluffs police officers during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”
20210512_new_burgersforblue_5

Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Jim Cline flips some beef patties during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”

20210512_new_burgersforblue_4

Retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Pat Morgan hands some to-go orders to a pair of Council Bluffs police officers during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”
20210512_new_burgersforblue_3

Retired Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Pat Morgan, left, hugs Lt. Steve Winchell during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”
20210512_new_burgersforblue_2

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Dani Bentzinger, left, gets a hug from retired state investigator and Cobia Lodge No. 631 member Richard Mescher, at right, during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”
20210512_new_burgersforblue_1

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown, bottom left, and Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody, fourth from left, join fellow law enforcement officers for a meal during the Burgers for Blue event, which offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers and agency employees, outside the Masonic Lodge in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Jeff Jensen, store director at the Russ’s Market in Glenwood, said the store donated 180 hamburger patties, 140 hotdogs, accompanying buns and chips and the Cobia Lodge No. 631 members cooked and served the meals. Jensen said the event was just a small token of appreciation for local law enforcement. “We just appreciate everything these guys do,” he said. “We’re glad to give back any way we can.”
