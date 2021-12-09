PHOTOS: Carter Lake Shop with a Cop

Carter Lake Police Officer Nate Bentzinger, center, walks around with the Sulley family during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Police Capt. Josh Driscoll said this is the fifth year the department has hosted the event, and this year they were able to serve 28 kids across 12 families. Each child was granted $125 for clothing and other necessities, as well as Christmas toys. Walmart provided each family with all of the fixings for a Christmas dinner, as well. Driscoll said members of the Carter Lake Fire & Rescue Department joined in on the fun this year, and he hopes to completely merge the event between both departments next year. "We're all so excited to be here," he said. "It's nice to be out here with the kids and build a rapport. It's all about building the community relationships." Clockwise from bottom left, Brenlee Sulley, 4; Amber Sulley; Bentzinger; Layton Sulley, 14; and Tegan Sulley, 10.