PHOTOS: Carter Lake Shop with a Cop

Carter Lake Police Officer Nate Bentzinger, center, walks around with the Sulley family during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Police Capt. Josh Driscoll said this is the fifth year the department has hosted the event, and this year they were able to serve 28 kids across 12 families. Each child was granted $125 for clothing and other necessities, as well as Christmas toys. Walmart provided each family with all of the fixings for a Christmas dinner, as well. Driscoll said members of the Carter Lake Fire & Rescue Department joined in on the fun this year, and he hopes to completely merge the event between both departments next year. "We're all so excited to be here," he said. "It's nice to be out here with the kids and build a rapport. It's all about building the community relationships." Clockwise from bottom left, Brenlee Sulley, 4; Amber Sulley; Bentzinger; Layton Sulley, 14; and Tegan Sulley, 10.
Carter Lake Police Capt. Josh Driscoll, second from left, and Chief Shawn Kannedy, at right, help load up carts for families during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Driscoll said this is the fifth year the department has hosted the event, and this year they were able to serve 28 kids across 12 families. Each child was granted $125 for clothing and other necessities, as well as Christmas toys. Walmart provided each family with all of the fixings for a Christmas dinner, as well. 
From right, Reagan Kelly, 13, grabs accessories for her bedroom while shopping with Carter Lake Police Officer Adam Swinarski and her brother, Cole, 9, during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. P
Members of the Carter Lake Police Department do some Christmas shopping with families during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. 
Carter Lake Police Reserve Officer Mike Dargy, background, does some Christmas shopping, from right in front, Lorraine Oberg and her kids Isaac, 4, and Hannah, 8, during the department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. 
Carter Lake Fire & Rescue EMS Capt. Dianna Hite, left, does some holiday shopping with the Akers family during the Carter Lake Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event at the North 16th Street Walmart in Council Bluffs on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. 
