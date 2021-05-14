 Skip to main content
Photos: Clean Sweep a trash-reducing success
Photos: Clean Sweep a trash-reducing success

From left, Lyric Tripp, 5; Brandie McAtee; Skyler McGrath; Adlee Tripp, 7; Brielle Fahn, 6; and Hadley McAtee, 7; with Girl Scout Troop 542014 cross West Broadway as they clean up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.
From right, Brandie McAtee, Nora McGrath and Hadley McAtee, both 7, with Girl Scout Troop 542014 clean up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.

Adlee Tripp, 7, with Girl Scout Troop 542014 cleans up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.
Brandie McAtee with Girl Scout Troop 542014 cleans up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.
Parents and scouts with Girl Scout Troop 542014 clean up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.
Parents and scouts with Girl Scout Troop 542014 clean up litter and other material around the 100 Block during the annual Celebrate CB Clean Sweep on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, reported that this year was one of the most successful Clean Sweep events ever since they started recording numbers in 2012. 654 volunteers hauled in 3,500 pounds of litter and other waste over 981 hours between them all, which is valued at nearly $28,000. The first Clean Sweep was held in 1971.
