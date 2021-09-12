PHOTOS: Council Bluffs Fire Department honors 9/11 heroes

Randy Schroeder, left, and fellow members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard hold the department’s annual 9/11 memorial service outside the department headquarters Saturday morning. During the commemoration, Schroeder spoke about Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Departmet chaplain who died while offering aid and prayer for victims and first responders inside the World Trade Center North Tower. The honor guard then rang the fire station bell in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty that day.