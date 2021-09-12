 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Council Bluffs Fire Department honors 9/11 heroes
0 comments
featured

PHOTOS: Council Bluffs Fire Department honors 9/11 heroes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p1

Randy Schroeder, left, and fellow members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard hold the department’s annual 9/11 memorial service outside the department headquarters Saturday morning. During the commemoration, Schroeder spoke about Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Departmet chaplain who died while offering aid and prayer for victims and first responders inside the World Trade Center North Tower. The honor guard then rang the fire station bell in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty that day.
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p2

The bell outside the Council Bluffs Fire Department headquarters is rung in 3-4-3 pattern, honoring the 343 firefighters who passed away on Sept. 11, 2001, during the department’s annual 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p3

Randy Schroeder, right, and fellow members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard hold the department’s annual 9/11 memorial service outside the department headquarters Saturday morning. During the commemoration, Schroeder spoke about Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Departmet chaplain who died while offering aid and prayer for victims and first responders inside the World Trade Center North Tower. The honor guard then rang the fire station bell in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty that day.
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p4

Spectators capture the moment during the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s annual memorial for the 343 firefighters who passed away on Sept. 11, 2001.
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p5

Randy Schroeder, second from, and fellow members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department Honor Guard hold the department’s annual 9/11 memorial service outside the department headquarters Saturday morning. During the commemoration, Schroeder spoke about Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Departmet chaplain who died while offering aid and prayer for victims and first responders inside the World Trade Center North Tower. The honor guard then rang the fire station bell in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty that day.
091221-cbn-news-911tribute-p6

The Council Bluffs Fire Department holds its annual 9/11 memorial service outside the department headquarters Saturday morning. During the commemoration, Firefighter Randy Schroeder spoke about Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Departmet chaplain who died while offering aid and prayer for victims and first responders inside the World Trade Center North Tower. The honor guard then rang the fire station bell in a 3-4-3 pattern in honor of the 343 firefighters who died in the line of duty that day.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert