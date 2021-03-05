 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Elks Lodge 531 make donations to local homeless shelters
Elks Lodge 531 members pose for a portrait with New Visions Homeless Services Volunteer and Program Director Brandy Wallar, third from left, while presenting a $2,000 check to Mohm’s Place on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The donation was made possible thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s Gratitude Grants program. Wallar said New Visions has expanded its services significantly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said donations like this have been a big help for the organization. From left, James Templeton, Pete Adams, Brandy Wallar, Jim Boyd, Brenda Strohbehn and Judy Schwabeaur.
Elks Lodge 531 members pose for a portrait with Micah House Director of Donor Relations Ashley Flater, third from left, while presenting a $3,500 check to the Micah House on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The donation was made possible thanks to the Elks National Foundation’s Gratitude Grants program. Flater said the money will help cover shelter operating expenses and pay for PPE for their clients as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “We’re really excited,” Flater said. “This donation will help keep a lot of children, families and women safe, especially during this difficult time.” From left, James Templeton, Pete Adams, Ashley Flater, Jim Boyd, Brenda Strohbehn and Judy Schwabeaur.
