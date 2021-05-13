 Skip to main content
Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service
Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service

20210514_new_lawmemorial_5

The honor guard marches out toward the crowd during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21 gun salute as the memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. Local law enforcement leaders said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
20210514_new_lawmemorial_4

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, left, and Police Chief Tim Carmody, right, lay a memorial wreath during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and the wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21 gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. Local law enforcement leaders said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.

20210514_new_lawmemorial_3

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, right, speaks alongside Police Chief Tim Carmody, left, during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21 gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. Local law enforcement leaders said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
20210514_new_lawmemorial_2

A flag with a thin blue line across the state of Iowa is raised during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21 gun salute as the memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. Local law enforcement leaders said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
20210514_new_lawmemorial_1

Trooper Caleb Burke with the Iowa State Patrol salutes a candle memorial for Iowa troopers who have died in the line of duty during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21 gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. Local law enforcement leaders said the ceremony was an opportunity to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
