Photos: Food pantries continue to serve community
20210220_new_foodpantry_1

Volunteers Paul Bellows, left, and Jim Hawkins carry food packages to a vehicle during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
20210220_new_foodpantry_2

Volunteer Sam Irwin grabs a food box to load into a vehicle during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
20210220_new_foodpantry_3

Vehicles line up to receive food packages during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
20210220_new_foodpantry_4

Volunteers Terri Osborn, left, and Sam Irwin carry food and milk to a vehicle during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
20210220_new_foodpantry_5

Volunteer Sonny Bellows unboxes gallons of milk during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
20210220_new_foodpantry_6

Volunteers Jim Hawkins, right, and Josh Weesner, left, watch as Weesner’s 3-year-old son, Jackson, plays in a mound of snow during the Story Street Pantry mobile pantry outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The pantry packages, which are part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, include milk, chicken, cheese, butter and fresh fruit and produce. There are five more distribution events happening in February, including one today: Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20; Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 25; Carter Lake Presbyterian Church in Carter Lake, noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 27; Oakland Community Center in Oakland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27; and 1400 N. Sawmill Rd., in Avoca, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27. All boxes are free with no restrictions on income and are first come, first serve.
