PHOTOS: Fun at the Dream Playground

Emmalia Matousek of Omaha, 2, mans the helm of the boat feature while playing at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. It was another hot day Thursday, but many families still got out for some fun in the sun at the playground.
Emi McGinness of Omaha, 5, rides on a circular swing while playing at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. It was another hot day Thursday, but many families still got out for some fun in the sun at the playground.
From left, Kate Matousek, 6; Emi McGinness, 5; Willow McGinness, 3; and Abbie Matousek, 8; all from Omaha; ride a merry-go-round while playing at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. It was another hot day Thursday, but many families still got out for some fun in the sun at the playground.
Kingston Smith, 4, left, and Willow McGinness, 3, both from Omaha, spend some time on a boat feature while playing at Dream Playground at Lake Manawa State Park on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. It was another hot day Thursday, but many families still got out for some fun in the sun at the playground.