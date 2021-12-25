 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Goats in Santa hats. Need we say more?

Sharon Oamek, owner of Honey Creek Creamery, 25593 Old Lincoln Hwy., and Rufus, a purebred Saanen goat, don Santa Claus hats as she carries the little goat through an enclosure on the farm on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021. Oamek said that Rufus was born last spring and was one of three triplets. She said at one month old, Rufus lost all her hair and the veterinarian couldn't pinpoint a condition. Oamek gave her extra attention, and eventually nursed her back to eating like a normal goat. She is now a happy little camper, and enjoys getting lots of attention from staff and visitors alike. Rufus has been brightening the creamery's Facebook page, wearing her miniature Santa hat for fun posts leading up to Christmas.
Duchess, an 8-year-old Great Pyrenees and Anatolian shepherd mix owned by the Oameks of Honey Creek Creamery, 25593 Old Lincoln Hwy., gets in on the holiday fun while donning a pair of reindeer antlers while lounging in a goat enclosure on the farm on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Cleo, a 10-year-old Nubian goat, dons a pair of reindeer antlers while grazing in an enclosure at Honey Creek Creamery, 25593 Old Lincoln Hwy., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021.
