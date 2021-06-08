 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Good dogs and down dogs at Half Moon Yoga
PHOTOS: Good dogs and down dogs at Half Moon Yoga

20210608_new_puppyyoga_1

Jordan and Wyatt Fallet are surrounded by puppies during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_5

Countach the rescue dog looks to get some attention during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_4

Guanella, a chihuahua mix puppy, gets some loving from Jordan Fallet during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_8

Leslie Hector gets some attention from rescue dogs Countach, left, and Dylan, right, before a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_2

Half Moon Yoga owner Carrie Stageman, gets kisses from Chase, a German shepherd mix, during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at her studio, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Stageman said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_3

Countach the rescue dog looks to get some attention during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_6

Guanella, a chihuahua mix puppy, stands between Ellie Wragge’s legs while in the tabletop pose during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_7

Rescue dogs demand attention and affection during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_9

Ellie Wragge, left, is swarmed by rescue pups during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_10

Wyatt Fallet’s lesson is interrupted by rescue dog Chase during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_11

Ellie Wragge cuddles with Guanella the chihuahua mix puppy during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
20210608_new_puppyyoga_12

Guanella, a chihuahua mix puppy, gets some loving from Jordan Fallet during a session of Yoga to the Rescue puppy yoga at Half Moon Yoga, 20595A McPherson Ave., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Two sessions were held, and all class fees went to local dog rescue Hands, Hearts & Paws. Carrie Stageman, owner of Half Moon, said one of her instructors, Ciera Simbro, got together with Angie Wood-Kelly from the rescue to create a cute, unique event to raise money for a good cause. Yoga to the Rescue brought in $600 for Hearts, Hands & Paws.
