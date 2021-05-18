 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Heartland Christian graduation
PHOTOS: Heartland Christian graduation

20210518_new_heartlandgrad_1

Heartland Christian School senior Jaimisen Kennedy, center, goes in for hug with his teachers during the school’s graduation ceremony at Victory Fellowship Church on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Eleven seniors comprised Heartland Christian’s Class of 2021.
20210518_new_heartlandgrad_2

Carolyn Parton, right, high school principal at Heartland Christian School, adjusts senior Corey Beckner’s, left, cap during the school’s graduation ceremony at Victory Fellowship Church on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Eleven seniors comprised Heartland Christian’s Class of 2021.
20210518_new_heartlandgrad_3

Heartland Christian School seniors Savannah Horan, right, and Etta Holsti, left, celebrate following the school’s graduation ceremony at Victory Fellowship Church on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Eleven seniors comprised Heartland Christian’s Class of 2021.
