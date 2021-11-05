 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at the YMCA Health Living Center
PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at the YMCA Health Living Center

110621-cbn-news-veterans-p6

ABOVE: United States Army veteran and Iowa Workforce Development Advisor Hershel Reed waves to the crowd during a veteran appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The event featured free lunch for area veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. RIGHT: Air Force veteran Lonnie Henry, left, and Army veteran Otis Elkin, at right, chat with other veterans and guests during an appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p1

From right, United States Army veteran Jim Wayman shakes hands with Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa Army National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz and Nick Jedlicka, the county’s veterans affairs director and a retired sergeant major in the Iowa National Guard, during a veteran appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Schultz and Jedlicka both deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and again in 2010. The event featured free lunch for area veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p2

Air Force veteran Lonnie Henry, left, and Army veteran Otis Elkin, at right, chat with other veterans and guests during an appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The event featured free lunch for area veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p3

Nick Jedlicka, the county’s veterans affairs director and a retired sergeant major in the Iowa National Guard, standing at right, chats with local veterans during an appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The event featured free lunch for area veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p4

United States Army veteran Jim Wayman, right, chats with Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa Army National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz during a veteran appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Schultz delivered a keynote speech during the event.
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p5

The YMCA Healthy Living Center held an appreciation luncheon for area veterans on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The event featured free lunch for local veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
110621-cbn-news-veterans-p7

United States Air Force veteran Jim Heywood chats with fellow veterans and guests during an appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday.
