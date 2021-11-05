PHOTOS: Honoring veterans at the YMCA Health Living Center

ABOVE: United States Army veteran and Iowa Workforce Development Advisor Hershel Reed waves to the crowd during a veteran appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The event featured free lunch for area veterans from Paradise Catering, a keynote speech delivered by Pottawattamie County Supervisor and Iowa National Guard Maj. Justin Schultz, a show put on by local magician JuJu the Mystic and door prizes crafted by the Y’s Community Crafters. The event was also sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. RIGHT: Air Force veteran Lonnie Henry, left, and Army veteran Otis Elkin, at right, chat with other veterans and guests during an appreciation luncheon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Friday