PHOTOS: Kirn students serenade district staff
PHOTOS: Kirn students serenade district staff

Members of the Kirn Middle School eighth grade show choir perform a set for Council Bluffs Community School District staff members outside the Educational Service Center at the Omni Centre Business Park on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Hannah Nunnenkamp-Engelman, vocal music teacher at Kirn, said the choir wasn’t able to perform or compete this school year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so they put together a setlist of songs summing up their feelings on the pandemic. The group sang “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical,” “Into the Unknown” and “The Next Right Thing” from Disney’s “Frozen II” and Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”
