Photos: Literacy kit donations helps children read

The Easter Bunny will be at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs (by the Mid-America Center) to celebrate the holiday this weekend, and families can come by for a free photo with an option to upgrade to different photo packages. The Easter Bunny will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Advanced registration is required and can be done at basspro.com/easter.