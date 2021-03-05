PHOTOS: Local bank buys out Girl Scout cookie booth

TS Bank surprised Girl Scout Troop 40341 by buying out its cookie supply during sales a Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway in Council Bluffs, on Sunday. TS Bank teamed up with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Troop 40341 by donating $600 to buy out the remaining booth cookies for a “fun surprise,” Kelsey Stupfell with the bank said. TS Bank employees then delivered the $600 worth of cookies to school teachers and healthcare professionals in the area.
