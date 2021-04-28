 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Locals turn out to safely dispose of drugs
PHOTOS: Locals turn out to safely dispose of drugs

20210428_new_drugtakeback_1

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Dale Schmitz, right, collects expired and unused medication from residents during a drug take back event held by the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Christy Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
20210428_new_drugtakeback_2

Tony Fiala, solid waste management superintendent with the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, sorts old prescription drugs turned over by citizens during a drug take back event held by the recycling center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Christy Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
20210428_new_drugtakeback_3

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Brandon Danielson collects expired and unused medication from a resident during a drug take back event held by the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Christy Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.

20210428_new_drugtakeback_4

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Dale Schmitz collects expired and unused medication from residents during a drug take back event held by the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Christy Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
20210428_new_drugtakeback_5

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Dale Schmitz, second from left, chats with Christy Hagen with Prevention Means Progress, second from right, as Council Bluffs Recycling Center Solid Waste Management Superintendent Tony Fiala, left, sorts unused and expired medications during a drug take back event held by the recycling center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
20210428_new_drugtakeback_6

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Brandon Danielson, right, collects expired and unused medication from a resident during a drug take back event held by the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Christy Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
20210428_new_drugtakeback_7

Christy Hagen with Prevention Means Progress, right, hands out bags full of brochures and information about community resources during a drug take back event held by the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Hagen, co-chair of Prevention Means Progress, said events like these help keep families safe and the environment protected by safely disposing of expired or unused medications. “One of the main places people or kids have access to these drugs is family medicine cabinets,” she said. “And if you throw them away or flush them down the toilet, the medication goes out into the environment. It’s about the health of the environment and the health of our community.” According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, according to a press release from Promise Partners.
