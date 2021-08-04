 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: National Night Out in Council Bluffs
PHOTOS: National Night Out in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Jason Bailey hands stickers out to kids during the annual National Night Out event at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police, first responders and neighborhoods through positive meetings. Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. Free dinner was served, Walmart held a bicycle raffle, the city gave away door prizes and representatives from several area agencies were on hand to meet with the public.
From left, Brittney Donner and her kids Mason, 5; Lexi, 6; and Marlee, 9; walk past a Council Bluffs Fire Department fire engine and an Arrow Towing truck during the annual National Night Out event at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police, first responders and neighborhoods through positive meetings. Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. Free dinner was served, Walmart held a bicycle raffle, the city gave away door prizes and representatives from several area agencies were on hand to meet with the public.

Families mingle with local law enforcement officers and other first responders during the annual National Night Out event at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police, first responders and neighborhoods through positive meetings. Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. Free dinner was served, Walmart held a bicycle raffle, the city gave away door prizes and representatives from several area agencies were on hand to meet with the public.
Jeff Theulen, chief deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, stands by as a medical helicopter makes its landing during the annual National Night Out event at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police, first responders and neighborhoods through positive meetings. Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. Free dinner was served, Walmart held a bicycle raffle, the city gave away door prizes and representatives from several area agencies were on hand to meet with the public.
Gavyn Lyon, 12, top roght, and his brother, Anakyn, 4, below, check out the inside of a DNR water patrol boat during the annual National Night Out event at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police, first responders and neighborhoods through positive meetings. Nationally, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a press release from the City of Council Bluffs. Free dinner was served, Walmart held a bicycle raffle, the city gave away door prizes and representatives from several area agencies were on hand to meet with the public.
