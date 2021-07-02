 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Patriotic parade at Risen Son Christian Village
20210703_new_patrioticparade_1

Connie Vogelzang dons a Statue of Liberty costume as she marches through the Risen Son Christian Village campus during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_2

Joan Batten, center, and fellow Risen Son Christian Village residents line up outside for the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_3

Jake Lammert of Treynor rides a Farmall H tractor across the Risen Son Christian Village campus during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_4

Members of the Lammert family of Treynor wave U.S. flags as they drive their 1986 Jeep through the Risen Son Christian Village campus during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_5

Members of the Western Pottawattamie County Horse Slub bring up the rear as area organizations and families march through the Risen Son Christian Village campus during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_6

American Legion Post No. 725 of Treynor leads things off during the start of the patriotic parade around the Risen Son Christian Village campus on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_7

The Loess Hill Country Cloggers perform for Risen Son Christian Village residents during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20210703_new_patrioticparade_8

Faith Demlow with Girl Scout Troop 0026 of Omaha carries a U.S. flag as she marches across the Risen Son Christian Village campus during the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
