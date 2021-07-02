PHOTOS: Patriotic parade at Risen Son Christian Village

Joan Batten, center, and fellow Risen Son Christian Village residents line up outside for the independent and assisted living facility’s annual patriotic parade on Friday, July 2, 2021. Krystal Cary, director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said the staff wanted to give their residents a fun start to the Fourth of July weekend, and she said they’ve been looking forward to the parade for weeks. Cary thanked all of the area organizations and families who came out to participate in the parade, noting that the community has really stepped up for the residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.