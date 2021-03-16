Photos: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's

From left, Jim Havermann, Mike Rosloniec, Kyle Maher and Sean Dunphy oversee the shrimp cooking during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.