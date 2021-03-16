 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's
0 comments
top story

Photos: Shrimp boil at St. Peter's

20210316_new_shrimpboil_1

From left, Jim Havermann, Mike Rosloniec, Kyle Maher and Sean Dunphy oversee the shrimp cooking during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_2

Fresh, cooked shrimp are brought to the take-out station during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_3

Donnie Kenkel fills a take-out container during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_4

Donnie Kenkel, second from right, and other volunteers fill take-out containers during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_5

Ramon Mora walks take-out orders out to vehicles during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_6

Sean Dunphy collects a bucket full of fresh, cooked shrimp during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_7

From left, Jim Havermann, Sean Dunphy, Kyle Maher and Mike Rosloniec have some fun while overseeing the shrimp cooking during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_8

St. Peter’s Catholic Church hosted its annual Lenten shrimp boil on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_9

Steam fills the air as Jim Havermann lifts some lids open to check on some shrimp during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
20210316_new_shrimpboil_10

Vehicles line up to pick up dinner outside the church’s social hall during the annual Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeromy Brockelsby with the church’s Knights of Columbus council said the volunteers enjoy providing a unique twist on the Lenten Friday tradition with the shrimp boils each year. St. Peter’s usually hosts two in-person dinners each season, but scaled it back to one and take-out only this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church still has two more fish fries on the schedule, which run from 5 to 8 p.m. the next two Fridays. St. Patrick’s is offering take-out and limited in-person options. Corpus Christi Parish-Queen of Apostles has one more fish fry left on March 26, which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is take-out only.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Photos: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle
Featured

Photos: Runners take to the street in annual Shamrock Shuffle

The annual Shamrock Shuffle, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5K fun run and walk through downtown Council Bluffs, was held on Saturday. The run was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers with The 712 Initiative said they were excited to have the event back in 2021. Regulations were put in place to keep runners and walkers safe, such as requiring masks in the staging area and running several waves of runners instead of sending them all out at once.

+4
PHOTOS: Local bank buys out Girl Scout cookie booth
Featured

PHOTOS: Local bank buys out Girl Scout cookie booth

TS Bank teamed up with Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Troop 40341 by donating $600 to buy out the remaining booth cookies for a “fun surprise." TS Bank employees then delivered the $600 worth of cookies to school teachers and healthcare professionals in the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert