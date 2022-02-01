PHOTO GALLERY: Schools compete in city bowling tournament Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Albert's Reese Pekny rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL St. Albert's Alexis Narmi rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Kendall Carnes rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Riley Rich celebrates with teammates after rolling a strike during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL St. Albert's Cole Pekny rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln's Trenton Tallman rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL St. Albert's Olivia Gardner rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Eli Dross rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Lewis Central's Treveon Hansen rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL St. Albert's Adam Denny, center, rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson's Sam Shanno rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL St. Albert’s Adam Denny bumps fists with his teammates after rolling a strike during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden celebrates with teammates after finishing a game with a turkey during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Vlas rolls during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen rolls during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PHOTOS: AL fans wear black and gold to support Dix PHOTOS: K9 Olaf retires from Council Bluffs Police Department