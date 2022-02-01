 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Schools compete in city bowling tournament

012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p5

St. Albert's Reese Pekny rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p6

St. Albert's Alexis Narmi rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p7

Thomas Jefferson's Kendall Carnes rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p8

Thomas Jefferson's Riley Rich celebrates with teammates after rolling a strike during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p9

St. Albert's Cole Pekny rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p10

Abraham Lincoln's Trenton Tallman rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p11

St. Albert's Olivia Gardner rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p12

Thomas Jefferson's Eli Dross rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p13

Lewis Central's Treveon Hansen rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p14

St. Albert's Adam Denny, center, rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p15

Thomas Jefferson's Sam Shanno rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p1

St. Albert’s Adam Denny bumps fists with his teammates after rolling a strike during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p2

Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden celebrates with teammates after finishing a game with a turkey during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p3

Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Vlas rolls during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
012922-cbn-spo-bowling-p4

Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen rolls during the Council Bluffs city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
