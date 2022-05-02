 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: 1933 grad joins others in celebrating 100 years of Thomas Jefferson High School

Regina Johnson, 107, poses for a photo with Buzz, the Thomas Jefferson High School mascot, during an open house celebrating the school's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Johnson is a graduate of TJ and is a member of the Class of 1933. The open house featured yearbooks, newspapers and other TJ relics from the past 100 years for students, staff and guests to peruse, as well as tours, student choral and musical performances, memorabilia and refreshments. The school's 100-Year Celebration Committee is making plans for a new time capsule, which will be buried with upcoming construction on campus.
From left, Thomas Jefferson High School senior Katelyn Arnold and her sister, Class of 2012's Ashley Valeika, show their mom, Jennifer, around the school during an open house celebrating TJ's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
From left, Former Thomas Jefferson High School Principals Todd Barnett, Lisa Dale, Steve Hardiman, Warren Weber, Jason Plourde and Judy O'Brien catch up with each other during an open house celebrating the school's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Thomas Jefferson High School alumnus Tim Smith, right, watches as Tina Dietz signs the names of late family members who were also TJ alumni on a digital guestbook during an open house celebrating the school's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Council Bluffs Community School District Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski, left, chats with former Superintendent Martha Bruckner, at right, inside Thomas Jefferson High School during an open house celebrating the school's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
School officials host an open house celebrating Thomas Jefferson High School's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The open house featured yearbooks, newspapers and other TJ relics from the past 100 years for students, staff and guests to peruse, as well as tours, student choral and musical performances, memorabilia and refreshments. The school's 100-Year Celebration Committee is making plans for a new time capsule, which will be buried with upcoming construction on campus.
Guests tour and view memorabilia during the open house.
Thomas Jefferson High School alumna Janet Brown-Lowe (Class of 1970) poses for a portrait inside on the school's halls holding a pen-and-ink sketch of TJ's north facade, which was drawn by the late Ed Barbeau (Class of 1965) for an edition of The Monticello, during an open house celebrating the school's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Brown-Lowe's sister was an editor of the yearbook and had the original sketch, which was displayed Saturday.
Guests applaud for student performances during an open house celebrating Thomas Jefferson High School's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Guests tour the halls during an open house celebrating Thomas Jefferson High School's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
