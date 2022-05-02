PHOTOS: 1933 grad joins others in celebrating 100 years of Thomas Jefferson High School

From left, Thomas Jefferson High School senior Katelyn Arnold and her sister, Class of 2012's Ashley Valeika, show their mom, Jennifer, around the school during an open house celebrating TJ's centennial on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The open house featured yearbooks, newspapers and other TJ relics from the past 100 years for students, staff and guests to peruse, as well as tours, student choral and musical performances, memorabilia and refreshments. The school's 100-Year Celebration Committee is making plans for a new time capsule, which will be buried with upcoming construction on campus.