PHOTOS: Champagne and Diamonds and horses

Megan Jarosz of Omaha, left, and Kara O'Connor of Bennington, Neb., wear festive head pieces as guests prepare for the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby during Champagne and Diamonds, the MICAH House's annual Derby-themed fundraising gala, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was the 25th year of the event, and Saturday was the first time the fundraiser has been held in-person since 2019. Guests were dressed in their finest attire and mint juleps flowed as long shot horse Rich Strike won the race.