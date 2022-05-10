 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHAMPAGNE & DIAMONDS

PHOTOS: Champagne and Diamonds and horses

Excitement is in the air as guests watch the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby during Champagne and Diamonds, the MICAH House's annual Derby-themed fundraising gala, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was the 25th year of the event, and Saturday was the first time the fundraiser has been held in-person since 2019. Guests were dressed in their finest attire and mint juleps flowed as long shot horse Rich Strike won the race. Shelter Associated Director Ashley Flater said there were 360 attendees and the event raised $144,600.
Cory Hydar dons jockey silks as guests prepare for the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby during Champagne and Diamonds, the MICAH House's annual Derby-themed fundraising gala, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was the 25th year of the event, and Saturday was the first time the fundraiser has been held in-person since 2019. Guests were dressed in their finest attire and mint juleps flowed as long shot horse Rich Strike won the race.
Megan Jarosz of Omaha, left, and Kara O'Connor of Bennington, Neb., wear festive head pieces as guests prepare for the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby during Champagne and Diamonds, the MICAH House's annual Derby-themed fundraising gala, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was the 25th year of the event, and Saturday was the first time the fundraiser has been held in-person since 2019. Guests were dressed in their finest attire and mint juleps flowed as long shot horse Rich Strike won the race.
Nominees for best dapper dressing and best Derby hat take the stage during Champagne and Diamonds, the MICAH House's annual Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising gala, at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022. It was the 25th year of the event, and Saturday was the first time the fundraiser has been held in-person since 2019. Guests were dressed in their finest attire and mint juleps flowed as long shot horse Rich Strike won the race.
